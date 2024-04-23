Jets finally trade Zach Wilson to Broncos for late-round pick swap in 2024 NFL Draft

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets gave quarterback Zach Wilson his wish. They traded the third-year quarterback to the Denver Broncos for a pick swap, that is, their seventh-round pick in this year’s 2024 NFL Draft at No. 256 overall for the Broncos’ sixth-round selection at No. 203.

They’ll also compensate Denver for a portion of his $5.5 million salary for next year. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on X yesterday:

? ? ?



Former #Jets starting QB and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is on the move. Sources say he’s being traded to the #Broncos, hoping for a fresh start.



The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and NYJ will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary. pic.twitter.com/7Y1KShZ3sg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2024

Jets satisfy Zach Wilson’s trade request & send him to Broncos for pick swap & salary compensation

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) walks off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Detroit Lions Lions At Jets

Wilson requested to be traded shortly after the 2023 NFL season came to a close. He finished the year with a 4-7 record in 11 starts. Wilson completed 60.1% of his passes and threw for 2,271 passing yards with an 8-7 TD-INT ratio.

He was not deemed the QB of the future that the Jets thought he’d develop into when they took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. They replaced him twice in the starting lineup last season, prompting the 24-year-old to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

What can the Jets do with pick No. 203 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets have lost a considerable amount in the trade, all things considered. They will now have a sixth-round pick to allocate toward one of their areas of need. At No. 203 overall, there will be several late-round options they can take, some notable names including Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Miss) and Jase McClellan (Alabama).

Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Both are ranked at No. 202 and No. 206 respectively in Pro Football Focus’s mock draft rankings. QB Austin Reed (Western Kentucky) is also projected to be available when the Jets go on the clock in round six. The Jets could use young talents stashed away in their backfield and offensive line, but late in the draft, they’ll likely take the best player available.