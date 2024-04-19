Jets find QB-WR-RB trio of the future in 7-round mock draft

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Attention around the 2024 NFL Draft has been largely predicated on its highly anticipated first round, but the New York Jets could pick up some sneaky good investments on Day 3.

In a recent Jets mock draft formulated by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, New York winds up landing a quarterback, wide receiver, and running back that could all develop into promising NFL contributors in the long haul. Here are the three selections, including the Jets’ “Mr. Irrelevant” final pick of the draft:

“Fourth Round (No. 111): WR Malik Washington, Virginia

Sixth Round (No. 185): QB Devin Leary, Kentucky

Seventh Round (No. 257): RB Dillon Johnson, Washington.”

Jets: Malik Washington was one of the best wideouts in the nation in 2023

Washington amassed 1,426 receiving yards on 13 yards per reception and caught nine receiving touchdowns in his senior year at Virginia. He finished fourth in the nation in yards.

As a slot receiver, the 5-foot-8 pass-catcher thrived as a preferred option on first down, generating 17.3 yards per reception in such opportunities. He’d be a solid stash behind the Jets’ revamped receiving corp.

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Is Leary a viable future replacement for Jets starting QB Aaron Rodgers?

Leary threw for 2,746 passing yards with a 25-12 TD-INT ratio for the Wildcats in 2023. His play scaled back from an impressive 2021 showing where he eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark and sported a whopping 35-5 TD-INT ratio, but he still has the makings to be a valued third-stringer who can learn the ropes behind second-stringer Tyrod Taylor.

Starting QB Aaron Rodgers, 40, doesn’t have too many years left, meaning The Jets will need to start building a young foundation at the position whether or not they look to trade for a marquee replacement in the next few seasons. They may look to take a quarterback earlier than round six, but if not, Leary would be a QB to look at.

Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Mr. Irrelevant” RB Dillon Johnson may be anything but it

The potential “Mr. Irrelevant” of the draft, Dillon Johnson, rushed for 1,195 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns as a senior for the Huskies, finishing just outside the top 20 in the nation in yards. Behind rising star Breece Hall, he could be a potential steal of the draft.