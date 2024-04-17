Jets to hold 2nd meeting with star Alabama offensive lineman days before 2024 NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could use it on an offensive lineman. They’re committed to evaluating Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham. The Jets held an initial meeting with the standout lineman on Tuesday night and will meet with him again on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham is visiting tonight and Wednesday with the New York Jets. It will be the fourth team in the top 10 pick that Latham has visited, along with the Cardinals, Titans and Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2024

How Latham produced individually & helped the Crimson Tide in 2023

Latham impressed in 2023. He helped the Crimson Tide backfield rush for a respectable 4.3 yards per carry. Behind Latham, they reached the end zone 32 times, which ranked seventh among all teams. They did allow 49 sacks, but the Wisconsin native otherwise held his own.

Individually, Latham allowed only two sacks and three quarterback hits on the season. He maintained a heavy workload, appearing in 874 offensive snaps.

Pro Football Focus has him at No. 18 on their big board rank. Latham is projected to be a surefire first-round pick. Albeit, with interest from the Cardinals (No. 4 overall), Titans (No. 7 overall), and Bears (No. 9 overall), Latham may not fall into their hands at No. 10.

Could Latham be just what the Jets need to solidify a Super Bowl-contending offense in 2024?

The Jets are in need of help to their O-Line with Aaron Rodgers returning under center in 2024. He’s recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 of last season. At 40 years old with new receiving weapons at his disposal, the Jets’ offense alone can carry the team to a playoff berth if protected well.

Latham may be the key ingredient to help them overcome the 64 sacks they allowed in the previous campaign. Not to mention, they could invest in a quarterback of the future to develop by the time Rodgers retires. Nonetheless, Latham would be a worthy investment if the Jets can get their hands on him on April 25.