Jets superstar QB spotted working out ahead of 2024 training camp

Aaron Rodgers lost the opportunity to lead a playoff charge for the New York Jets in 2023 when he tore his Achilles after four plays of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Rodgers has not lost his will to recover and make the most of the upcoming 2024 campaign.

Jets: Aaron Rodgers seen training this offseason

The four-time NFL MVP was seen working out with members of the USC football program in Los Angeles on Friday. On a recent episode of the “I Can Fly” podcast, Rodgers had this to say about his recovery process ahead of the Jets’ voluntary portion of their offseason program:

“I’m excited about playing again,” he said. “I love playing. I fell back in love with the game and then I had it taken away after four plays. I miss being out there, I love competing.”

Jets: Rodgers’ 16-game absence was most of his career after tearing his ACL in 2023

Rodgers missed the most games in any single season of his career back in 2023. His 16 games away from the gridiron hurt the Jets, who were looked at as a legitimate playoff team heading into the year.

The 40-year-old was reportedly striving for a late-season return in the middle of December to try and wage a final playoff push but did not recover in time.

The Jets ought to be encouraged with their star passer rounding into form. He has roughly three months to shake off rust and restore his health before the Jets roster takes the field for their first full practice of 2024 training camp on July 20.