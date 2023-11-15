Jets bench CJ Uzomah, looking to give Jeremy Ruckert increased playing time

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the New York Jets‘ latest loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, so many things have been changing with the offense. The Jets already made a change at running back releasing Michael Carter and thus giving more opportunities for fifth-round rookie Israel Abanikanda. From what Robert Saleh said in his latest press conference, it seems like the New York Jets are not done with making changes and are not looking to shake things up in the tight end room.

Jets to give Jeremy Ruckert more playing time

According to Connor J Hughes of SNY, Saleh said the Jets are planning to give Jeremy Ruckert more playing time while moving CJ Uzomah to the bench.

This indicates that the Jets are planning to increase Jeremy Ruckert‘s playing time, possibly benching C.J. Uzomah. Ruckert, primarily used as a rotational blocking tight end for the Jets, has displayed more consistent performances in games compared to Uzomah throughout the season. It was due time for Ruckert to receive more opportunities within this offense.

Kenny Yeboah could soon get involved

Additionally, the Jets are anticipating the return of another tight end, Kenny Yeboah, who is expected to join the playing rotation, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Yeboah has been dealing with an injury and with the Jets activating his 21-day practice window, that shows that Yeboah is getting close to returning to the field. Yeboah’s return does not bode well for Uzomah.

CJ Uzomah to see decreased playing time

Uzomah is yet another previous free-agent addition that has flopped for the Jets. A few years ago, Uzomah signed a three-year, $24-million contract and he has not lived up to expectations.

In his Jets career, Uzomah has had 29 catches for 290 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns. This year he has been plagued with penalties and drops. From what it seems it looks like Ruckert and Yeboah (when healthy) will be jumping Uzomah on the depth chart.