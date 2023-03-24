What are the Giants getting in veteran WR Jamison Crowder?

Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) reacts to his touchdown catch and run against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants added yet another veteran wide receiver to their roster on Thursday afternoon, signing Jamison Crowder to a one-year contract. Big Blue is getting a versatile, veteran presence in their receiving corps with Crowder who could also contribute on special teams.

Giants getting versatile playmaker in Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder will be 30 years old at the start of the 2023 regular season. He’s entering his ninth season in the NFL, spending 2022 on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. Crowder played in only four games, totaling six receptions for 60 yards last season. However, he did also return nine punts for 100 yards.

Throughout his career, Crowder has been a dependable slot receiver around the league. The best season of his career came in 2019 when Crowder recorded 78 receptions for 833 yards and six touchdowns with the New York Jets.

An interesting fact to take note of is Crowder’s familiarity with QB Daniel Jones. Crowder and Jones are both products of the Duke Blue Devils and have worked together in previous offseasons.

In addition to being a dependable slot receiver, Crowder also provides New York with some depth on special teams. During his career, Crowder has returned 95 punts for 777 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown. He is likely the Giants’ best punt returner currently and could end up starting at that position by the time the regular season rolls around.

Jamison Crowder, unlikely to earn a starting role in the 2023 season, will provide his new team with experienced depth and leadership in the locker room. Crowder’s versatility to play both inside and out and on special teams makes him an ideal player for the back-end of the roster.