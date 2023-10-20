Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson having 2nd-year breakout campaign in return from injury

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants added another weapon back into the mix this season as second-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson made his return to the lineup.

Robinson made his season debut in Week 3 after missing the entire summer and the start of the regular season while still recovering from a knee injury. As a rookie last season, Robinson tore his ACL amidst the best game of his career so far.

But it seems as though there are plenty more dynamic performances on the horizon as Robinson embarks on a breakout second-year campaign.

Wan’Dale Robinson has been a chain mover this season

Through the past four games, Robinson has seen his role in the offense increase each week. Totaling 22 receptions on 25 targets for 141 yards, Robinson is proving to be one of Big Blue’s most efficient wide receivers.

Robinson has already converted 10 of his 22 receptions into first downs this season. His 88.0% catch rate demonstrates his efficiency in the receiving game. Averaging 6.25 targets per game, Robinson is quickly becoming a huge component of the Giants’ passing attack.

The Giants need to expand Robinson’s role

While he has been an efficient receiver through the past for weeks, it still feels as though Robinson is just scratching the surface of his potential. Head coach Brian Daboll mentioned recently that the team is favoring the development of its younger wideouts, leading to increased playing time for Robinson and rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. However, further expanding Robinson’s role could propel an electric breakout season.

According to Pro Football Focus, 100% of Robinson’s targets this season have come underneath nine yards past the line of scrimmage (88.0% from 0-9 yards, 12.0% behind the line of scrimmage).

Wan’Dale Robinson receiving depth stats via Pro Football Focus

Last season, Robinson demonstrated an ability to make plays downfield, frequently making receptions past the sticks in the intermediate range. Robinson is a shift, dynamic receiver with plenty of speed and athleticism to get downfield.

As the Giants aim to develop Robinson into a more reliable playmaker, they need to expand his role and add variety to his usage this season.