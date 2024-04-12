Unnamed NFL exec has high expectations for newly acquired Giants RB in 2024

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are high on their marquee offseason running back acquisition Devin Singletary.

So much so, that the franchise expects the veteran ball-carrier to produce up to the level of recently departed superstar rusher Saquon Barkley next season. The comparison comes with all severity.

Unnamed NFL exec thinks Giants will maintain rushing edge with Devin Singletary in the backfield

Per Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells, The Athletic’s Mike Sando got word from an NFL executive who asserted that Singletary will “produce as much as Saquon did for them at a fraction of the cost.”

When looking at the production of both running backs, there is not a stark contrast in statistical output.

In 2023 alone, Singletary rushed for 898 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while Barkley amassed 962 yards on the ground and rushed the ball into the end zone six times.

Singletary’s productivity per carry holds up next to Saquon Barkley’s output

An even better indicator of their closeness in productivity comes with the mere 0.4-yard discrepancy in their rushing yards per attempt over the last three campaigns. Singletary has gained 4.5 yards per rush to Barkley’s 4.1. This takes output into account more than availability, seeing that Barkley has battled injuries in that span while Singletary played all but one game over that course of time.

New York inked their new rusher to a three-year, $16.5 million deal, which came in at over $21 million less than the $37.75 million Barkley got from the Philadelphia Eagles for the same contract duration.

Singletary may not have the unfathomable size or the raw explosiveness that Barkley wows fans with when on his game, but he is skilled and effective with the opportunities he’s given and will benefit from a Giants offensive line that is expected to see major improvement in the 2024 NFL Draft.