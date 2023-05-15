Underrated Giants off-season acquisition could play big role in 2023

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) as he rushes the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ front office undertook a significant revamp of their wide receiver corps this off-season, recognizing a substantial deficiency in speed and talent.

Renewing Darius Slayton’s contract, re-engaging Sterling Shepard on a one-year veteran minimum agreement, and trading for Darren Waller all contributed to a promising start. Nonetheless, general manager Joe Schoen saw the need for further enhancements, drafting Tennessee standout Jalin Hyatt and securing a low-key slot receiver with a one-year, incentive-laden contract.

Today’s discussion focuses on Parris Campbell, a receiver who, for the first time in his four-year career, completed a full 17-game season last year.

What is Parris Campbell bringing to the New York Giants?

Standing at 6’0″ and weighing 208 pounds, the 26-year-old wide receiver was a former second-round pick from Ohio State. Campbell not only carries the pedigree of a high-quality player but also possesses elite speed to match.

Historically, Campbell has primarily operated out of the slot, with 82% of his snaps taking place there in 2022. He managed to secure 63 receptions from 85 targets, setting a new career-high by a significant measure. He accumulated 623 yards and scored three times, both of which were also career highs.

Nonetheless, Schoen succeeded in bringing Campbell on board with an exceptionally team-friendly deal, counting only $5 million against the salary cap with $2.9 million in dead space. The contract is laden with incentives, including $200K bonuses for reaching various touchdown milestones (four, six, and eight), and similar rewards for 55, 65, and 75 total catches. Additional bonuses are offered for 700, 800, and 900 receiving yards, and $100K for each game in which he is active.

Furthermore, he stands to gain $100K for leading the team in catches, receiving yards, or receiving touchdowns. Overall, his contract could yield a maximum payout of $8.2 million, but he would need to deliver a PR-breaking season across all metrics to unlock even the initial tier of each individual incentive.

Ultimately, Schoen persuaded Campbell to back his own ability, since every incentive implies a career-best season.

Last year, Campbell achieved a 69.2% catch rate, averaging 9.9 yards per reception. When considering his receiving depth, Campbell excels in the shorter areas of the field – 38 of his 63 receptions occurred within 0–9 yards from the line of scrimmage. He also tallied 13 receptions behind the line of scrimmage, nine receptions between 10–19 yards, and three receptions 20+ yards downfield. With only three dropped passes last season, corresponding to a 4.5% rate, Campbell demonstrates reliable catching skills.

The Giants are likely to deploy Parris extensively on shorter route concepts, including quick outs, slants, hooks, and mesh. Campbell’s blazing speed makes him a challenging cover, enhancing the Giants’ overall strategy this off-season.

Beyond Campbell, who possesses a premium 4.30 speed, the Giants have retained Slayton and introduced Hyatt, two speedy receivers who will stretch the field and enable players like Campbell to excel in shorter zones.

It will be intriguing to see how the Giants integrate Wan’Dale Robinson upon his return, but Campbell, fresh from his first injury-free season, shows great potential. He could become a significant asset for the Giants and should not be discounted as a key component of their 2023 strategy.