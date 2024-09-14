Two Giants defenders hit with fines over supposed ‘hip-drop tackles’ from Week 1

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants were embarrassed by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and, while they try to put that in the past and move forward, the hits keep on coming in. Two Giants defenders were fined for a pair of tackles made in the Week 1 loss against the Vikings.

Giants: Adoree’ Jackson and Darius Muasau fined for hip drop tackles

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Art Stapelton of North Jersey, Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and linebacker Darius Muasau were fined for “unnecessary roughness” in Week 1. Neither players were flagged for unnecessary roughness in the contest, but were handed fines regardless.

It seems as though both players were fined for using the recently-banned hip-drop tackle. NFL franchise voted unanimously to remove the hip-drop tackle from the game this offseason. According to NFL Operations, “A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto ball carrier’s legs during the tackle.”

Muasau’s hip-drop tackle resulted in an injury to Vikings WR Jordan Addison. He has been ruled out for Minnesota’s Week 2 matchup with the injury. Muasau was hit with a $4,696 fine, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison, who has been ruled out for Sunday due to an ankle injury, sustained the injury from a hip-drop tackle against the Giants. This was the play: pic.twitter.com/xs8efJwUWi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2024

Duggan also reports that Jackson was hit with a $9,804 fine. While he was not penalized for a hip-drop tackle or any sort of unnecessary roughness in the game, he still received a fine, seemingly for a hip-drop tackle that he made:

Adoree' Jackson was fined $9,804 for "unnecessary roughness" on this tackle. He wasn't penalized in the game. Have to assume this was deemed a hip drop tackle. pic.twitter.com/flzi8RSVRl — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 14, 2024

The NFL is changing the rules of the game in an effort to make the game safer for its players. The Giants got away with a couple of illegal tackles on game day, but the league still instituted punishments for both Jackson and Muasau by way of fines.