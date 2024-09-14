Giants kicker dealing with groin injury, will play in Week 2

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have another core special teams player dealing with an injury ahead of their second game of the season. Kicker Graham Gano was added to the injury report with a groin injury.

Giants add K Graham Gano to the injury report

Gano was added to the injury report with no game status, meaning he will kick tomorrow, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. The veteran kicker was a late and surprising addition to the injury report. However, the team must be relieved that his injury is not significant enough to affect his status for Sunday’s game — barring any unforeseen setbacks.

The Giants did lose return specialist Gunner Olszewski to a re-aggravated groin injury during pregame warmups last week prior to their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. They will need to keep a close eye on Gano during warmups on Sunday and make sure that his injury doesn’t worsen.

Another encouraging sign, however, is that practice-squad kicker Jude McAtamney was not elevated to the regular season roster. They seem comfortable with Gano kicking on Sunday despite his injury.

Gano missed nine games last season due to a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. He had surgery on his knee and made a full recovery during the offseason. Gano started for the Giants in Week 1 and connected on both of his field goal attempts (one from 23 yards, one from 50 yards). The 15-year Pro Bowl veteran is a key member of the Giants and his health status will be an important one to monitor.