Giants place starting kick returner on injured reserve

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants announced a few roster moves on Saturday as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Among those moves was the decision to place starting kick returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve.

Giants place KR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants are placing Olszewski on injured reserve. Olszewski is recovering from a groin injury that he suffered in the preseason. He re-aggravated the injury during pregame warmups last week prior to the Giants’ Week 1 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.

Olszewski will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. In the meantime, veteran kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette will likely take his place in the starting lineup. New York signed Smith-Marsette earlier this week and he is expected to be the team’s starting return specialist in Week 2.

Alongside Smith-Marsett is rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on kick returns. He could see some opportunities as the team’s secondary return specialist on both kicks and punts.

Giants activate linebacker depth from the practice squad

In addition to placing Olszewski on injured reserve, the Giants made two other roster moves, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. They activated linebackers Tomon Fox and Ty Summers from the practice squad. Both will be on the active roster for Sunday’s contest with the Commanders.