Giants have ‘inquired’ about Eagles star tight end via trade

The New York Giants are still hunting for offensive firepower, and according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, they’ve turned their attention to a familiar face from within the NFC East — Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

With a need for reliable pass-catchers and some uncertainty in their current tight end group, the Giants are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in the 30-year-old veteran to stabilize the position and add another layer to their offense.

Goedert Would Bring Experience and Versatility

Goedert has quietly been one of the most consistent and sure-handed tight ends in the NFL since entering the league in 2018. He played a key role in multiple Super Bowl runs with the Eagles and remains one of the more well-rounded players at the position.

In 2024, he caught 59 passes for 711 yards and three touchdowns while boasting an impressive 83.1% reception rate. He’s not just a safety valve — he’s a reliable target in the short-to-intermediate passing game, with enough athleticism to create mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

On top of that, he’s a quality blocker, which would be especially valuable in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense — one that leans on tight ends to contribute in both phases of the game.

Cap Considerations and Contract Status

Goedert is heading into the final year of a four-year, $57 million deal and carries an $11.76 million cap hit for the upcoming season. For a cap-conscious Eagles team entering a draft rich in tight end talent, the idea of moving on and resetting with a rookie makes some sense — especially if they can recoup a mid-round pick.

The Giants, on the other hand, have Daniel Bellinger and second-year Theo Johnson in-house. While Bellinger has flashed as a blocker and occasional receiver, he hasn’t solidified himself as a true TE1. Johnson flashed legit upside toward the end of his rookie season.

If the Giants were to acquire Goedert, he’d step in as the clear top option, giving their passing game a proven weapon. Johnson would likely move into a TE2 role, and Bellinger could become trade bait or fall into a depth position.

A Logical Fit for a Team in Need

This move would signal a clear intent to give Russell Wilson more stability and reliability over the middle of the field. The Giants have struggled to find rhythm and consistency in their passing attack, and Goedert’s experience and dependability could provide just that.

The division rivalry might complicate things, but if the Eagles are serious about a soft reset at the position, the Giants could be in the right place at the right time to capitalize.