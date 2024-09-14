Giants’ rookie cornerback named defensive X-factor in Week 2

September 14, 2024
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches the ball in front of New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants have a big game on Sunday as they look to turn their season around against the Washington Commanders. Facing rookie quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, the biggest priority for New York will be to contain the Commanders’ offense and take advantage of their weak secondary on the offensive end.

Dru Phillips is an X-factor for the Giants against the Commanders

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yards as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Giants had a few solid performances from their rookie defenders in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and Giants.com’s Dan Salomone named rookie cornerback Dru Phillips as an X-factor for Week 2 against Washington;

Giants’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen praised Phillips’ performance in his NFL debut, and is encouraged by the early results with regard to his long-term development:

“He’ll continue to get a lot of work for us and hopefully he continues to improve and gets in there and finds comfort and creates a role for himself and continue to add value for us,” Bowen said via Giants.com.

Phillips played only 16 defensive snaps in Week 1 and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. He earned a strong Pro Football Focus grade of 84.3 — a solid start to his NFL career.

Phillips will be up for the challenge against Washington, as he’ll be defending against some of their solid playmakers such as WR Terry McLaurin and RB Austin Ekeler. A strong showing from him will be huge if New York wants to come out on top with their first win of the season.

