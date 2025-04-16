Giants have done extensive scouting on running backs in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been doing extensive scouting on the running backs in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. Todd McShay of The Ringer said earlier this offseason that this is the “it’s the best running back group top to bottom [he has] ever seen.” The Giants are prepared to take advantage of this rare opportunity and dip into this unique pool of talent.

Giants have scouted many running backs in this year’s draft class

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants selected RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round. He quickly emerged as the team’s starting running back during his rookie season. New York could replicate that same strategy this offseason and take another dynamic running back talent in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So far, the Giants have had top-30 visits with six running backs (h/t Art Stapleton of North Jersey):

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

They also met with Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai during their Local Pro Day. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, they also had a meeting with Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, who many view as the top running back in this year’s draft class.

The 2025 running back draft class figures to be a historically good grouping of talent. The Giants already have a young starting running back on their roster, but that shouldn’t prevent them from continuing to add talent to the position. Many of the top offenses in the NFL currently feature two premier rushing threats.

The Giants’ offense finished 31st in scoring and 22nd in rushing yards per game last season. Adding another talented, starting-caliber running back to the offense could make the unit more explosive and far more productive in 2025.