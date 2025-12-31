Just when you thought the New York Giants had completely fumbled their shot at the first overall pick by winning a meaningless game against Las Vegas, the football gods might have one final twist in store.

While the victory pushed Big Blue down to the second spot, ESPN analytics still gives them a puncher’s chance—specifically a 20% shot—at reclaiming the throne of the 2026 NFL Draft. It isn’t the simple path we hoped for a week ago, but in a season defined by absurdity, a wild Week 18 parlay feels entirely appropriate.

The Chiefs Hold the Keys to the Kingdom

For this miracle scenario to unfold, two things need to happen, starting with the Giants handling their business by losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

That part seems plausible, especially since Dallas expects to field their starters despite being eliminated from the playoffs, meaning the Giants’ backups should be thoroughly outmatched. The real chaos lies in the other leg of the parlay, where the Las Vegas Raiders essentially need to accidentally win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Normally, betting on the Raiders to beat a dynasty is foolish, but Kansas City is currently limping to the finish line with their third-string quarterback and an offense that couldn’t move a parked car.

Furthermore, the Chiefs have a delicious, petty incentive to tank this game; losing would hand the Raiders a meaningless win while simultaneously screwing their division rival out of the top quarterback prospect. Patrick Mahomes is already the king of the AFC West, and denying the Raiders the chance to draft a franchise savior is 4D chess at its finest.

A Bidding War for Fernando Mendoza

If the stars align and the Giants leapfrog the Raiders, they would hold the rights to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the consensus top quarterback in the class. Since the organization is fully committed to Jaxson Dart, holding the first pick puts them in the ultimate power position to demand a king’s ransom from a QB-needy team. A desperate franchise like the New York Jets could be looking to move up, allowing the Giants to secure a massive haul of picks to continue building the roster around their young signal-caller.

Even if the miracle doesn’t happen, landing the second overall pick is hardly a consolation prize. It still positions the Giants to land a blue-chip prospect or trade back with a team falling in love with another quarterback, perhaps Oregon’s Dante Moore if he declares. Whether they stick and pick or trade down, Giants 2026 mock draft scenarios see Jaxson Dart getting an elite WR prospect in an offensive overhaul, which is exactly what this team needs.

With reports surfacing that the Giants reportedly prefer to keep GM Joe Schoen despite a dismal record over the last three seasons, he will likely be the man orchestrating this pivotal offseason. Week 18 might feel meaningless on the surface, but for the future of the franchise, it could be the most important Sunday of the year.