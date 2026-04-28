The New York Giants’ 2025 defensive campaign was an utter disappointment, and their run defense was arguably the worst in the NFL. Big Blue surrendered a staggering 5.3 yards per carry and gave up 2,470 total rushing yards, finishing near the bottom of every meaningful run-stopping metric.

While general manager Joe Schoen has spent the offseason throwing resources at the second level—most notably the blockbuster signing of Tremaine Edmunds and the first-round selection of Ohio State standout Arvell Reese —the ghost of the Dexter Lawrence trade still haunts the trenches.

Without a massive injection of talent at defensive tackle, this new-and-improved linebacker corps will be forced to play hero ball against unchecked offensive linemen. The fix is within reach, but it requires the Giants to secure two specific veteran defensive tackles in free agency who can transform this interior from a liability into a strength.

The Giants’ Post-Draft Priority: Sign D.J. Reader

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The first and most critical piece of the puzzle is veteran nose tackle D.J. Reader. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants not only hosted Reader for a visit but were expected to sign the 335-pounder once the draft concluded.

The draft-related compensatory formula window passed on Monday afternoon, meaning the Giants can now sign Reader (or any free agent, for that matter), and it won’t affect their 2027 compensatory picks.

Reader spent the 2025 season with the Lions, proving he remains a quality anchor with a 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade and a top-40 run-defense grade. His presence is the necessary insurance the Giants need to replace Lawrence’s gravity in the middle, freeing up Edmunds and Reese to attack downhill rather than sifting through trash at the line of scrimmage.

The Harbaugh Connection: Calais Campbell

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If Reader is the anchor, Calais Campbell is the Swiss Army knife that could truly complete this defensive reboot. Despite being nearly 40 years old, Campbell defied time in 2025 with the Cardinals, registering 6.5 sacks, 43 tackles, and a still-elite 72.2+ overall PFF grade.

His connection to John Harbaugh is a significant factor; Campbell thrived during his stint with the Ravens (2020-2022) and understands the head coach’s philosophy better than anyone on the market. Adding Campbell’s experience and 6’8″ frame would provide a veteran leadership boost that the locker room lost when Lawrence was shipped to Cincinnati, essentially serving as a player-coach for the Giants’ younger assets.

Internal Growth: Developing Darius Alexander

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While the veterans provide the immediate floor, the long-term ceiling of this unit rests on the development of Darius Alexander. In 2025, the rookie out of Toledo showed flashes of brilliance despite a disappointing 42.9 overall PFF grade, particularly in the pass-rush department, where he tallied 4 sacks and 15 total pressures.

Alexander’s 2025 run-defense grade of 30.3 was a red flag, but with Reader and Campbell absorbing the double-teams, he would finally have the favorable matchups needed to facilitate a Year 2 breakout.

Creating a Wall in Front of the LB Corps

The synergy between a revamped interior and the new LB duo of Edmunds and Reese cannot be overstated. Tremaine Edmunds remains an efficient sideline-to-sideline tackler, but he struggled behind a thin Bears front last year.

If they secure the interior of the trenches, the Giants would ensure that their high-priced linebackers don’t catch 320-pound guards in the second level. This trickle-down effect is how John Harbaugh built elite defenses in Baltimore, and it’s the exact roster construction strategy required to drag the Giants out of the NFL’s basement in run defense.

Player 2025 PFF Run Grade 2025 Sacks D.J. Reader 61.7 0.0 Calais Campbell 69.2 6.5 Darius Alexander 30.3 4.0

Final Verdict: Finishing the Job

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Ultimately, the Giants are two signatures away from having a competent defensive interior. The additions of Reader and Campbell would take the interior from a position of need to a position of strength, effectively bridging the gap to the 2026 season. If the Giants can finalize these deals, they will head into training camp with a defensive front that looks like a playoff-caliber unit. The run defense was broken in 2025, but with this veteran infusion, the Giants could finally be poised to stop the bleeding and give Jaxson Dart a defense he can actually rely on.