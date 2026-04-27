The ink is barely dry on what many analysts are calling one of the most impactful draft classes in recent Giants history, but the victory lap for general manager Joe Schoen may be cut drastically short. Despite the high-fives in the war room following the selections of Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa, Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News is reporting that Schoen’s time in charge could be coming to an end.

Could the Giants Fire Joe Schoen Despite a Successful Draft?

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According to Leonard, there are people inside the league who believe that Schoen could soon be fired.

“But you talk to people in the league, it feels like anything is on the board right now. There are people in the NFL who think Joe Schoen could be fired this week,” Leonard said on CBS (h/t Steve Overmyer on X).

By all objective measures, the Giants’ 2026 NFL Draft was a home run. The team landed one of the class’s top prospects in LB Arvell Reese and a foundational piece in the trenches in OL Francis Mauigoa. Experts across the league have given the Giants A grades, noting that the roster has undergone a massive physical overhaul perfectly tailored to Harbaugh’s philosophy.

However, this class had Harbaugh’s influence all over it. He is clearly the leading man in charge, despite retaining Schoen as general manager upon being hired. Leonard’s report suggests that anything is on the table as Harbaugh continues to rebuild this program in his image.

This is John Harbaugh’s Team Now

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The tension appears rooted in the unique power structure established when John Harbaugh was hired. Harbaugh’s contract grants him significant autonomy, allowing him to bypass the traditional GM reporting line. This was followed by the arrival of Dawn Aponte as Senior VP of Football Operations, a hiring Harbaugh made to replace Kevin Abrams, a long-time Giants executive who had been with the organization for 30 years.

There was a belief when Harbaugh was hired that he would make significant changes to the front office. There was even speculation that he could fire Schoen upon his arrival. That did not happen, though, as the two stuck it out during free agency, the pre-draft process, and the 2026 NFL Draft.

But Schoen has only one year left on his contract, and the Giants have yet to extend him, despite the organization insisting the relationship between Harbaugh and Schoen is positive. However, there are other factors to consider: Schoen was the worst-graded GM in the league last year according to the NFLPA’s report card, which is voted on by the players, earning a D+ grade.

Plus, the Giants just had to trade away their best player, Dexter Lawrence, due to tension between him and Schoen, as well as a contract dispute that could not be resolved.

“Harbaugh recognizes that they just had to trade No. 97, Dexter Lawrence, because on this general manager’s watch it got so bad,” Leonard explained.

Borrowed Time or a Narrative Push?

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While the timing of a firing immediately after a successful draft seems counterintuitive, Leonard emphasizes that “there are people in the NFL who think Joe Schoen could be fired this week.” This sentiment reflects a growing league-wide belief that Schoen is on borrowed time.

If the Giants do move on, it would be a ruthless end to a rocky tenure. But, for now, the Giants’ brass is silent, leaving fans to wonder if the draft was Schoen’s grand finale or the start of a new chapter.