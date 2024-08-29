The Giants somehow feel ‘good’ about one of their biggest concerns

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants were expected to aggressively pursue a cornerback through waiver claims on Wednesday afternoon. Instead, they secured former Green Bay safety Anthony Johnson as a depth piece.

Anthony Johnson: A Versatile Addition to the Giants’ Secondary

Johnson, a second-year player and former 7th-round draft pick, brings solid projected traits but requires further development. Known for his hard-hitting qualities, Johnson has experience as a free safety and versatility as a defensive back from his college days at Iowa State. While he adds depth to the roster, the Giants’ secondary still appears to lack sufficient support.

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Concerns Over Secondary Depth

Despite adding Johnson, the Giants have yet to address their cornerback needs, a decision that has raised eyebrows. General manager Joe Schoen stated on Wednesday that the coaching staff feels “good” about their current options. This confidence is surprising given the unit’s current state: third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott has seen limited action this summer due to a quad injury, and former undrafted free agent Nick McCloud has been the primary competitor for the CB2 position.

The Giants recently cut Tre Herndon and Darnay Holmes during Tuesday’s roster cutdown, leaving their depth and starting quality in question. Tre Hawkins remains an option in the wings, but the overall depth and quality at the cornerback position are compromised.

Potential Free Agent Moves

It is likely that the Giants will consider bringing in a free agent to bolster their secondary. Options like Desmond King or C.J. Henderson are available, along with more experienced players such as Adoree Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon. With just over $13 million in available salary cap space, it would be unwise for the Giants not to address this need. To maintain a competitive secondary, the team urgently requires more experience, especially with several young players, including rookies at free safety and in the slot.

Nick McCloud: A Risky Bet at CB2

Nick McCloud, who has been in the league for three years, has played only 909 total snaps, including 312 last season, where he allowed 152 yards in coverage. It seems the Giants are prepared to give him a chance to win the CB2 job, but he may be on a short leash if he struggles.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old was not thoroughly tested this preseason, especially with Flott failing to make an appearance. Flott has primarily played in the slot during his first two seasons, with 447 snaps there compared to 317 out wide. His transition has been challenging, as he was often outmatched by Malik Nabers during practice.

Giants’ Strategy Raises Questions

Schoen’s assertion that they feel “good” about their current secondary is puzzling. However, Schoen is known for making strategic moves, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants add a new player to the secondary before the weekend.