The Giants shouldn’t even consider trading veteran quarteback on friendly deal

When the New York Giants signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal with incentives, the move raised some eyebrows.

The 31-year-old veteran wasn’t brought in to save the franchise but rather to provide crucial stability behind Russell Wilson.

With rookie Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings, the Giants have quietly assembled a layered quarterback room with multiple contingencies.

Wilson is on a one-year deal, leaving open the possibility of a midseason transition if the 2025 campaign spirals downward.

In that scenario, Winston’s role becomes invaluable—an experienced backup ready to stabilize the offense while Dart gains critical reps.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why trading Winston would be a mistake

Some analysts have suggested the Giants could trade Winston during the season to gain draft capital or roster flexibility.

That would be a misstep. Reliable backup quarterbacks are as rare as diamonds in the rough during the grueling NFL season.

Last year, Winston threw for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 61.1% of his passes.

He’s a volatile player, capable of high-risk throws, but also has the arm talent to deliver heroic performances in emergencies.

For a Giants team seeking competence behind Wilson, Winston provides exactly that—a safety net without unrealistic expectations of stardom.

Learning from past mistakes

The Giants already learned the hard way in 2024 when Drew Lock was tasked with providing veteran depth.

The experiment nearly got the coaching staff fired, as a lack of competitive energy behind the starter left the team exposed.

Winston’s presence ensures New York won’t repeat that debacle, giving the franchise both insurance and credibility in the quarterback room.

Even if he never plays a significant snap this season, his existence as a viable option changes the dynamic entirely.

It’s the NFL equivalent of carrying an umbrella—you hope it never rains, but it’s reckless to walk without one.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Balancing development and playoff ambitions

The Giants’ long-term hope is Jaxson Dart developing into their quarterback of the future, but that process requires patience.

If Wilson falters or the season derails, Winston can step in and allow Dart to acclimate without immediate pressure.

This balance gives the Giants flexibility: they can chase wins while slowly transitioning to their rookie without sacrificing locker room morale.

Trading Winston for a late-round pick would erase that safety net, leaving the offense vulnerable to another catastrophic collapse.

In a league where one injury can redefine a season, Winston’s $8 million deal is a small price for peace of mind.

For now, the Giants appear committed to keeping all three quarterbacks, trusting that depth and stability will pay dividends in 2025.