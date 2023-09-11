The Giants’ pass rush went dormant against the Cowboys in Week 1

Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Applying pressure to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was one of the main keys to victory for the New York Giants in Week 1. This was one of the many keys to success that Big Blue failed to accomplish as they were blown out 40–0 by their division rival on primetime.

The Giants’ pass rush was anticipated to be a key factor toward the team’s success this season. But after one game, it New York’s pass rush failed to take a step forward and now looks like a unit that could doom their season.

Giants’ breakout candidates looked invisible in Week 1

Big Blue has a pair of talented, young pass-rushers primed for breakout campaigns entering the season. Second-year EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and third-year EDGE Azeez Ojulari were anticipating a step forward in their development this season. But neither one of the two young pass-rushers stood out in the Week 1 defeat, and both players’ impact felt nonexistent.

Thibodeaux finished the game with four total tackles and 0 QB hits. Ojulari managed just one tackle in the contest. Both players were woefully unproductive against a banged-up and injured Cowboys offensive line.

Big Blue’s pass-rushing unit puts up a goose egg on primetime

The Giants recorded 0 sacks in the Week 1 beatdown. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. The only bright spot in the pass-rushing department was All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence who had two QB hits and four total tackles. Lawrence was the only player on the defense that could disrupt Prescott in Week 1, and those plays were still few and far between.

Next week New York’s defense will face an Arizona Cardinals offense that surrendered three sacks in Week 1. Their offensive line is not a dominant unit by any means, however, they held up well against a formidable Washington Commanders’ defensive front on Sunday afternoon. The Giants’ pass-rush needs to be more productive against the Cardinals in order to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.