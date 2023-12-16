The Giants offensive line’s newfound continuity has led to improved performances in recent weeks

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ offensive line struggled to stay together as one continuous unit at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency plagued the men up front, causing there to be constant changes to the starting lineup.

But in recent weeks, the offensive line has finally found some continuity, resulting in much better performances.

The Giants’ offensive line has improved with recent continuity

The Giants have deployed the same starting five offensive linemen in each of the last four games (beginning in Week 10). In these games, they have done a better job keeping the quarterback upright and opening up rushing lanes.

The Giants’ starting offensive line since Week 10:

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Justin Pugh

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Ben Bredeson

RT Tyre Phillips

QB Tommy DeVito has been pressured on 35.8% of his dropbacks since Week 10, a lower rate than Daniel Jones (45.5%) or Tyrod Taylor (44.2%) faced throughout their games this season (per Pro Football Focus). RB Saquon Barkley has averaged 4.76 yards per carry in this timespan, an increase from his season average of 4.2 yards per carry.

In Week 14, the offensive line had its best performance yet, surrendering zero sacks for the first time all season. The unit may still not be overly impressive, but its improvements in recent weeks seem correlated to the recent spell of continuity. If the Giants can keep this group healthy and together, they should see their offensive line continue to play at a higher level across the final stretch of the season.

The continuity streak could be ending

Big Blue’s streak of continuity on the offensive line could soon come to an end, however. Starting LG Justin Pugh has been added to the injury report with a calf injury that kept him limited in Friday’s practice. He is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

If Pugh is unable to suit up, Joshua Ezeudu or Mark Glowinski will be next in line to start. Ezeudu and Glowinski have each made five starts this season but did not perform well enough to earn the full-time roles.

The Giants will be hopeful that Pugh’s injury is minor and that he can maintain his status as a starter on Sunday as they aim to extend their winning streak to four-straight games.