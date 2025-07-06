The Giants’ offensive line is one injury away from complete devastation

The New York Giants have thrown money at nearly every position, hoping to finally turn the page on years of painful rebuilds.

They’ve paid top dollar to overhaul their defense, added two veteran quarterbacks, and spent a first-round pick on Jaxson Dart.

Yet somehow, their offensive line still feels like the thinnest sheet of ice under their feet.

That fragile hope rests on one player: Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ star left tackle and arguably their most important piece.

If Thomas goes down, everything else might crumble.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Andrew Thomas is the cornerstone — but also the biggest risk

Thomas is being counted on to anchor this offensive line, and the Giants have paid him like it.

His five-year, $117.5 million contract kicks in this season, coming with a hefty $21 million cap hit.

But while his talent is undeniable, his health is anything but guaranteed.

Thomas played only 416 snaps last year, allowing 16 pressures and four sacks while battling injuries that nagged all season.

He’s surpassed 1,000 snaps just once in his career and hasn’t cracked 600 in either of the past two seasons.

That’s a glaring concern for someone whose job is protecting whoever ends up under center.

Giants left little insurance behind their franchise left tackle

In many ways, the Giants’ gamble on Andrew Thomas feels like building a house on a fault line.

They’re betting everything that the ground won’t shift beneath them.

The franchise hopes their investment pays off without any major aftershocks, but if Thomas goes down again, they’re frighteningly thin.

Their depth consists mostly of volatile, untested options who have struggled whenever pushed into starting roles.

It’s a risky way to navigate an NFL season, especially with a first-round rookie quarterback waiting in the wings.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Thomas knows the stakes and is finally healthy

The good news for the Giants is that Thomas enters 2025 fully healthy for the first time in years.

He’s had ample time to rest and strengthen his lower body, which has betrayed him repeatedly.

If he can put together a full season, there’s little doubt he’ll return to his dominant form.

When he’s right, Thomas is one of the league’s best pass protectors and a steadying force that lets the entire offense breathe.

But given his track record, it’s hard for fans not to hold their breath every time he goes to the ground.

Giants built an expensive offense but forgot a critical layer

What makes this more complicated is how much the Giants invested elsewhere, seemingly ignoring the offensive line beyond Thomas.

They poured money into Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, drafted Dart in the first round, and even paid for playmakers and defensive pieces.

Yet the line — the engine of the entire operation — was patched up with volatile depth pieces, hoping for internal improvement.

The Giants have an out in Thomas’ contract after 2026 with only $4.6 million in dead money.

But they’re counting on him to stay healthy and justify the deal long before then.