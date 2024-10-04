The Giants’ offense is being crushed by one critical problem

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back in 2019, when New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a rookie, he completed 16 passes that traveled 20+ yards downfield, totaling 498 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2020, he followed up with 20 completions for 652 yards and six touchdowns without throwing a single interception. At that point, Jones had solidified himself as one of the most promising deep ball passers in the league.

A Steep Decline in Deep Passing

However, since Jones suffered an ACL injury, his deep ball has been virtually nonexistent. Once known for his ability to stretch the field, Jones has completed only three passes that traveled 20+ yards downfield this season. Most of these completions have been short throws extended by yards after the catch.

In those three deep completions, Jones has amassed just 92 yards, thrown one interception, and failed to log a single touchdown. The Giants’ offense has been severely hampered by this inability to hit on explosive plays, something head coach Brian Daboll was known for during his time as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills.

Daboll’s Adjustments and a Stifled Giants Offense

Daboll had high hopes for a more explosive offense this offseason, but he has been forced to adjust his playbook to accommodate Jones’ strengths and current limitations. As a result, most of the team’s production has come from short-yardage plays. Between 0-9 yards from the line of scrimmage, Jones has completed 53 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns. An additional 148 yards have come from passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage, accounting for 19 completions.

Unfortunately, this short-range strategy is unsustainable. An effective offense needs to stretch the field, opening up opportunities for playmakers like Darius Slayton and rookie Jalin Hyatt. Both wide receivers have been largely invisible this season due to the lack of deep-ball attempts.

Jones Believes He’s Ready to Bounce Back

Despite these struggles, Jones is confident that a breakthrough is coming. He acknowledged the inconsistency of his deep throws this season but believes he’s close to finding his rhythm.

“I think each one’s different,” Jones said. “Through the first few weeks, I’d overthrown a few in situations where it felt like giving a guy the chance was the way to go, and then I left some short. So, I feel like I’m in a good spot now. I think it’s about just trusting it and throwing it. I feel like I’ve thrown the deep ball well throughout my career, and I’ve always felt good about that part of my game. So, I’m confident I’ll be able to do that well.”

Mental and Physical Hurdles for Jones

Jones’ struggles with the deep ball may be due to lingering mental or physical effects from his knee injury. His throws have often come up short this season, which could point to a hesitancy to fully trust his body or even a slight loss of arm strength. Regardless of the cause, the Giants’ offense will continue to underperform until they can consistently capitalize on deep-pass opportunities.

Currently, the Giants are averaging just 15 points per game, ranking third worst in the league, ahead of only the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. They’re tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making them one of the least productive offenses in the NFL. Additionally, they rank in the bottom half of the league in total yards per game, a problem exacerbated by an inconsistent rushing attack.

More Challenges Ahead for the Giants’ Offense

Running back Devin Singletary has struggled to find his rhythm this season and may miss Week 5 due to a hamstring injury. The team will also likely be without star rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who is in concussion protocol. Without Nabers, the Giants will have to rely more on Slayton and Hyatt to make plays downfield. This means Jones will need to step up and deliver on deep passes, adding pressure to an already struggling offense.

If the Giants want to move the football effectively against a stout Seattle Seahawks defense, Jones will have to hit on big plays. With Nabers sidelined and the rushing attack faltering, Jones finds himself in a pivotal position. To turn things around, the deep ball—once a hallmark of his game—needs to become a reliable weapon once again.