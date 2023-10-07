The Giants’ offense faces a favorable matchup against Dolphins in Week 5

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense has been abysmal this season. The team has failed to score a touchdown in two of their first four matchups and has been blown out in all three of their losses.

In Week 5, New York will match up against the most explosive offense in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins are averaging a league-high 37.5 points per game through the first four weeks of the season.

However, despite Miami’s ability to put up a high volume of points in a hurry, they also have a tendency to surrender a lot of points this season. Even though the Giants are 12.5-point underdogs entering this matchup, their offense is presented with a favorable matchup that could help the unit get back on track for the season.

The Giants should be able to score some points against the Dolphins

While it is highly unlikely Big Blue will be able to steal an upset win in Miami this weekend, they could hope to walk away with some moral victories on offense. Matching up against an inconsistent Miami Dolphins defense, the Giants’ offense could turn in a performance that gives them confidence going forward.

The Dolphins’ defense is surrendering 29.8 points per game this season, the fifth-highest average in the league. New York has struggled to score points this season, averaging a league-low 11.5 points per game. But, against this Dolphins defense, opportunities to put points on the board should present themselves.

The Giants just need to capitalize, get the ball rolling, and hope to build some momentum on offense that can carry through the rest of the season.

Playing a losing game in Miami

Sometimes, the best defense is an elite offense. The only way to beat the Dolphins this season is seemingly to go blow-for-blow and put up a high volume of points.

There is little hope for Big Blue’s struggling defense to slow down Miami’s offense led by MVP-candidate QB Tua Tagovailoa and OPOTY candidate Tyreek Hill.

But, considering Miami’s defensive struggles this season, there is an opportunity for New York’s offense to have a breakout game. It may not seem possible for a Giants unit averaging just 252.0 yards of offense per game. However, if the offensive line can hold up, and if star RB Saquon Barkley suits up this week, there could be signs of life from Big Blue.