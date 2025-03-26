The Giants now have a clear path to take the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may be picking third overall in this year’s NFL Draft, but they’re in prime position to come away with the most electrifying player on the board — thanks to a few twists in the top two selections.

All signs point to the Tennessee Titans taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick. From there, it’s a bit of a mystery. The Cleveland Browns have been tied to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but they’ve also been rumored to favor linebacker Abdul Carter out of Penn State.

Either way, that could drop one of the biggest game-changers in the draft — Travis Hunter — right into the Giants’ lap.

Russell Wilson Changes the Math

The Giants recently signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, and while he may not be the long-term answer, his arrival significantly shifts the team’s draft strategy.

With Wilson and Jameis Winston in the quarterback room, the Giants now have two experienced veterans capable of running the offense. That gives general manager Joe Schoen the flexibility to go BPA (best player available) at No. 3 instead of forcing a quarterback pick to protect the future.

For a front office that needs to win now, passing on a QB in favor of a superstar weapon might just be the move that keeps them employed next January.

The Travis Hunter Factor

While the national media has zeroed in on Shedeur Sanders every time the Giants sent a scout to Colorado, it’s possible the front office had eyes on a different prize all along.

Travis Hunter is unlike any other prospect in this class — a true two-way player who could start at either wide receiver or cornerback at the NFL level. He caught 97 passes for 1258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, while also tallying four interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense.

Hunter’s versatility gives the Giants options. He can start at wideout and moonlight in the secondary, or vice versa. Zero players come into the league with the potential to make an All-Pro impact on either side of the ball.

Schoen’s Survival Play

Make no mistake: Joe Schoen is drafting for his job this year. With Vegas projecting O/U 3.5 wins for the Giants in 2025 — even after adding Wilson — there’s real pressure to improve the team in the short term.

A developmental quarterback might help in 2026, but a player like Hunter could help this fall. And if that’s the difference between winning six games and another three-win disaster, Schoen may not get another shot.

There’s a strong chance that what looked like a quarterback obsession this offseason was just a smokescreen. If the board breaks their way and Hunter is available at No. 3, the Giants may end up with the most dynamic player in the draft — and that would be a win they sorely need.