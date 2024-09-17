The Giants’ new lead running back has been a tackle-breaking machine

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ rushing attack has been a surprising point of strength this season. Starting running back Devin Singletary turned in an impressive performance in the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders, proving to be a tackle-breaking machine amidst the contest.

Giants RB Devin Singletary led all running backs in missed tackles forced in Week 2

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Singletary forced 10 missed tackles in Week 2, the most among all running backs in the NFL. His 95 rushing yards also ranked 11th in the NFL in Week 2.

The Giants’ offense was moving the ball well in Week 2 against the Commanders, and a lot of that success could be attributed to their solid rushing attack. Singletary finished the game with 95 yards on 16 carries (5.9 average) and one touchdown (his first with the Giants).

Singletary’s fumble in the third quarter seems to be overshadowing what was otherwise an excellent performance. He ran decisively throughout the game, breaking tackles and sparking explosive plays all game long. Singletary was a chain-mover in Week 2, totaling four first downs and frequently setting up the Giants’ offense with short-yardage situations.

Much was made about the Giants’ decision to move on from star running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason as he departed for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. While Barkley’s explosiveness might be missed, the Giants have to be pleased with the effectiveness and production they are getting out of Singletary through the first two weeks of the season. Singletary is establishing himself as the Giants’ lead back and is becoming a focal point in the offense.