Giants face glaring weakness on defense

After dropping the first two weeks of the regular season, the New York Giants are facing more challenges than they can handle. Head coach Brian Daboll is already fielding questions about his job security as the team reaches new lows. Entering the third year of his tenure, progress is not just expected—it’s essential.

With each loss, the pressure on the Giants’ leadership intensifies. Managing partner John Mara may not wait long before making drastic changes if the team doesn’t turn things around quickly. Losing at this rate is unsustainable for any head coach and general manager, especially for a duo that has overhauled the roster yet continues to field an underperforming team.

Giants’ Defensive Shake-Up Failing to Pay Off

On defense, the Giants parted ways with Wink Martindale and brought in former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to fill the vacancy. Bowen had success with one of the best run defenses in football last year, but much of that success stemmed from the Titans’ personnel. Unfortunately, Bowen has yet to replicate that performance in New York.

The Giants’ biggest defensive weakness isn’t their secondary at the moment—it’s their run defense. This season, the Giants rank 28th in rushing yards allowed, giving up an average of 163 yards per game over the first two weeks.

Run Defense Woes Continue Against the Commanders

In Week 2, the Giants were gashed for 215 rushing yards by the Washington Commanders. Brian Robinson ran wild, racking up 133 yards and averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels contributed 44 rushing yards, and Austin Ekeler added another 38.

This level of vulnerability against the run allows opponents to dominate time of possession, keeping the ball out of the hands of New York’s offense and stifling any chance of rhythm. If the Giants hope to turn their season around, they must address their inability to stop the run.

Upcoming Challenge Against the Browns

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Giants as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. The Browns just rushed for 125 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Jerome Ford leading the charge, picking up 64 yards on just seven carries—an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt. While Cleveland only rushed for 93 yards in Week 1, they remain dangerous on the ground, and the Giants have yet to prove they can slow down a potent rushing attack.

Depth Issues in the Defensive Trenches

The heart of the Giants’ defensive struggles lies in their depth on the defensive line, particularly next to star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches has struggled in run defense, and the overall depth of the line has been problematic. The absence of A’Shawn Robinson’s impact has been felt, and the Giants may have missed an opportunity to sign another defensive tackle to better support Lawrence in the trenches.

Urgency to Fix the Defense

The Giants’ poor run defense is placing the entire team at a disadvantage. With opponents controlling the clock and limiting offensive opportunities, Daboll and his staff need to find solutions fast. The upcoming game against the Browns presents another test, and if the Giants can’t shore up their run defense, they risk falling into an even deeper hole this season.

The Giants’ season is quickly slipping away, and fixing their issues in the trenches is a big part in putting together better performances.