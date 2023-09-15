The Giants need to slow down this Cardinals defender to win in Week 2

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to prepare to slow down Cardinals pass-rusher Dennis Gardeck if they want to win in Week 2.

The Giants’ offensive line left them doomed from the start of their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, surrendering seven sacks and a 62.9% pressure rate in the contest. The Cardinals, coming off a six-sack performance against the Washington Commanders, will be looking to take advantage of New York’s struggling offensive line. Gardeck will lead the charge, coming off of an elite performance in Arizona’s season opener.

Dennis Gardeck is on fire

In their Week 1 loss against the Washington Commanders, the Arizona Cardinals totaled six sacks and six QB hits. Arizona was constantly pressuring Washington QB Sam Howell and Dennis Gardeck was leading the charge.

Gardeck had a game to remember, totaling four total tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, and one tackle for loss. One of Gardeck’s sacks forced a fumble, leading to a scoop and score for the Cardinals’ defense.

Dennis Gardeck with the strip sack, and Cameron Thomas takes it into the end zone! #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/uEYNIh04Tr — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 10, 2023

Despite being an under-the-radar player, this is not the first time in his career that Gardeck has turned in a dominant performance. The last time Gardeck faced the Giants, he played like a man with his hair on fire.

The Giants’ last meeting with Gardeck was a disaster

The last time the Giants faced the Cardinals was in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. The Cardinals came out on top as their pass rush suffocated Big Blue, totaling six sacks in the contest.

Gardeck was a standout player in that game as he got after the quarterback, totaling two sacks, two quarterback hits, and even recovering a fumble. Big Blue will need to key in on Gardeck this week to ensure he does not wreck their gameplan once again, as he did several seasons ago.

With Gardeck red-hot heading into this matchup, slowing him down will be the key to victory. The Cardinals will attempt to line Gardeck up on struggling RT Evan Neal as frequently as they can in order to gain a favorable matchup. Daniel Jones will need to keep his eye on Gardeck and get the ball out of his hands quickly on Sunday to keep the Cardinals’ pass rush from disrupting the Giants’ offense.