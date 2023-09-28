The Giants need to get this explosive rookie more involved

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a new explosive talent on the offensive end with rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. The third-round draft pick made his presence known in Week 2, totaling two receptions for 89 yards and sparking the team’s improbable comeback win over the Cardinals.

However, Hyatt’s opportunities have come few and far between, and the dynamic playmaker was absent from the game plan against the 49ers in Week 3. The Giants need to get Hyatt more involved if they want to create explosive plays this season.

The Giants are struggling to create big plays

The 2023 season has not gotten off to an ideal start for Big Blue. They are 1-2 and turned in two utterly disappointing performances in both losses. The Giants have scored only five touchdowns through three games and have only generated two plays of 30+ yards; both produced by Hyatt.

QB Daniel Jones has completed only two of his seven attempts 20+ yards downfield. Both of those completions were hauled in by Hyatt. So far, Hyatt has been the only receiver Jones has connected with on deep passes.

Yet, the Giants are still giving Hyatt very minimal opportunities to create these explosive plays.

Jalin Hyatt needs to be more involved

Hyatt’s two game-changing receptions for 89 yards against the Arizona Cardinals are still his only two receptions this season. He has been targeted only three times in three games; the other target being a drop on a ball thrown slightly behind him in Week 1.

The Giants clearly have a special talent in Hyatt, but they are barely utilizing his skills in their offensive game plans. The rookie has been on the field for only 29% of New York’s offensive snaps (55 snaps in total).

Considering his ability to generate explosive plays at such a high rate, Hyatt needs to be more involved in the game plan. In 2022, Hyatt led the nation with 677 yards on 20+ yard targets, per Pro Football Focus. His 955 receiving yards from the slot also led all Power 5 players, per PFF.

Possessing elite speed to stretch the defense, Hyatt has the potential to be a true weapon for Big Blue. As the offensive has been struggling to create explosive plays, it is time the Giants get Hyatt more involved in the offense.