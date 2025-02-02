The Giants need to avoid making one catastrophic mistake

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are staring at a crucial decision with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they’re in desperate need of a quarterback, the absolute worst thing they could do is mortgage the future to trade up for one. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are fighting for their jobs, but making a panic move in a draft class that lacks elite QB talent could set the franchise back for years.

The Shedeur Sanders Media Frenzy

Much of the pre-draft buzz has revolved around Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, a talented passer with undeniable star power. However, a significant portion of that buzz has been fueled by his own media team, which has masterfully crafted a narrative of him as the next great NFL quarterback. The Giants have certainly shown interest, attending his games and meetings, but it’s unclear whether they’re actually all-in or simply doing their due diligence.

What makes things even murkier is that the Giants have also done extensive scouting on Miami’s Cam Ward and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. If they were locked in on Sanders, why put so much effort into evaluating other quarterbacks? This could all be one massive smokescreen to bait another QB-needy team into making a desperate move ahead of them.

Staying Put Is the Smart Play

The Giants hold the No. 3 pick, meaning they aren’t guaranteed to land their preferred quarterback if two teams jump ahead of them. But that doesn’t mean they should panic and trade up. This is not a draft loaded with elite quarterback talent, and reaching for a passer just for the sake of it is a dangerous game—one the Giants have played before with disastrous results.

Their roster still has massive holes, from the offensive line to wide receiver to the defensive secondary. Trading future draft capital for a QB that isn’t a surefire star would only make the rebuild even tougher. The smarter move is to stand firm at No. 3 and take the best player available, whether that’s a quarterback or another top-tier prospect.

Schoen and Daboll Are on the Clock

With ownership expecting results, Schoen and Daboll are in a tough spot. They need a quarterback to build around, but they also need to be realistic about the situation. If they force a trade and miss, they’ll not only cost themselves their jobs but also leave the Giants in a worse position than before.

The best course of action? Let the board fall as it may, evaluate all options, and if no quarterback is worth taking at No. 3, pivot to the best player available. Desperation moves rarely work out, and the Giants can’t afford another blunder at the most important position in football.