The Giants nearly made a crazy decision in the 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants didn’t just draft players last spring — they drafted a new direction for the franchise. The 2025 NFL Draft has already proven to be one of the most pivotal in recent team history, with Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter leading the way in what looks like a defining rookie class.

According to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, head coach Brian Daboll wanted to take Dart as high as third overall before being overruled. It turns out Daboll’s instincts were right.

Jaxson Dart already looks like the real deal

Dart may only be 22, but he’s playing like a quarterback who’s been in the league for years. Through his first three games, he’s already delivered two statement wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles — both playoff-caliber opponents. His composure under pressure and ability to extend plays have brought new life to an offense that spent years searching for an identity.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Every great quarterback changes the temperature of a team. Dart’s arrival has done just that, injecting energy and confidence into a group that’s playing with purpose again.

Abdul Carter is matching that energy on defense

The Giants didn’t stop at their franchise quarterback. Linebacker Abdul Carter, their other prize from the draft, has been wreaking havoc on the defensive side. Over 294 snaps, he’s already racked up 24 pressures, one sack, and eight tackles. His explosiveness off the edge is giving New York a long-missing spark, turning a once-inconsistent defense into a disruptive unit.

It’s rare for one draft to produce a player who reshapes a franchise’s future — the Giants may have landed two. Dart’s leadership and Carter’s relentlessness embody the new culture that Brian Daboll has been trying to build. For once, it feels like New York finally got everything right on draft night.