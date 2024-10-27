The Giants must lock in to one quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are well aware that the 2025 NFL draft class for quarterbacks is underwhelming. Unlike past years, this upcoming class may lack a clear first-round talent, and any top-10 picks may be more about desperation than strong prospects.

The Pressure on Giants GM Joe Schoen

Giants general manager Joe Schoen finds himself in a challenging spot, especially with the need to address the quarterback position as they prepare to move on from Daniel Jones. Jones has struggled once again this season, completing only 62.5% of his passes for 1,442 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions, making him one of the least effective starters in the league.

The Giants have a potential out in Jones’s contract after the 2024 season, which could save them over $19 million in salary cap space. If they keep him, however, Jones will account for a $41.6 million cap hit in 2025 and $58.6 million in 2026. This financial burden only emphasizes the need for a new plan at quarterback.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Bridge Year or Fresh Start?

One potential approach is to use Jones as a bridge quarterback for another year while drafting a young player with upside who requires development. This would allow the Giants to transition to a new QB without forcing a rookie into action too soon. However, fans may not welcome the idea of seeing Jones start again, especially with his well-established limitations.

Cam Ward: The Giants’ Best Option?

The Giants may have only one quarterback to truly focus on in the 2025 draft: Cam Ward from Miami. The 22-year-old quarterback stands at 6’2″ and 223 pounds, and his 2024 season stats are impressive, with 2,746 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. His turnover-worthy play rate is a low 2.6%, coupled with a 68% completion rate. Ward’s arm talent is undeniable, as he can make off-platform throws, relying on upper body strength to find targets downfield even under pressure.

Ward’s performance has made him a Heisman Trophy contender, and he will undoubtedly attract attention from other teams in need of a quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans are all likely suitors for a top QB talent, potentially complicating the Giants’ plans.

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Giants’ Draft Position and Potential Moves

The Giants currently hold the ninth overall pick in the draft. A continued losing streak could improve their position, increasing their chances of securing Ward. However, even if they fail to land Ward, a trade-up to the top pick might be an option if a team like the New England Patriots holds that spot. This strategy could allow them to take their quarterback of choice.

Alternatively, the Giants might consider staying put or even trading back to gain more draft capital. This approach would prepare them for the future, allowing them to take a shot on a promising but developmental quarterback prospect while holding out hope for a potential franchise QB like Arch Manning, should he declare for the 2026 draft.

A Grueling Road Ahead for the Giants

The Giants face a difficult road as they search for a long-term solution at quarterback. With next year’s draft class seen as weak, most analysts agree that securing a viable franchise quarterback may be challenging. The Giants’ front office will need to balance their draft strategy carefully, weighing short-term gains with a focus on future potential to build a competitive team.