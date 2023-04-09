The Giants’ most underrated signing could pay off in dividends

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) rushes the ball after making a long reception Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The New York Giants went on a small spending spree to overhaul their wide receiver unit this off-season. So far, they’ve added wide receivers Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and retained Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal. General manager Joe Schoen did land tight-end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in an attempt to supplement not having a WR1.

Most of the contracts the Giants signed or consumed are easy to move on from, which is exactly what Schoen wanted to keep the salary cap healthy. For example, Campbell signed an incentive-laden deal that essentially will pay him top dollar if he has a career season in most categories.

Campbell, 25, earns a $100K bonus for every game he plays and a $200K bonus for scoring four, six, and eight receiving touchdowns. He will also earn a $200K bonus for 55, 65, and 75 catches and an additional bonus for 700, 800, and 900 receiving yards.

The New York Giants structured Parris Campbell’s deal perfectly:

Essentially, Campbell must have a career season to earn some of these incentives, having posted a career-high 623 yards and three touchdowns last year with the Indianapolis Colts. Just to hit the base-level bonuses, he needs to have over 700 yards, 55 catches, and four touchdowns, which are well above his career averages. However, that certainly indicates that Parris is buying into the Giants’ offensive model and what head coach Brian Daboll is looking to institute this upcoming season.

At 6 feet and 208 pounds, Campbell is a solid receiver with blazing speed and utility value. Last season, he posted a 4.5% drop rate, the lowest in his career, with a minimum of 20 targets. He featured in 82% of slot snaps and spent 17.8% of his snaps out wide, showing a bit of versatility if the Giants need it.

Nonetheless, Campbell could have a big role on this Giants team, putting together his first healthy season, playing over seven games for the first time in his career. If he can maintain his health and offer separation, the Giants can certainly expand upon his value and get the most out of this heavily incentivized deal.