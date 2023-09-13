The Giants’ most underrated offensive lineman

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants arguably have one of the worst offensive lines in football, a statement reinforced by the poor Week 1 performance of Evan Neal and Mark Glowinski against the Dallas Cowboys. The game was a painful reminder that reinforcements are sorely needed. Unfortunately, due to salary cap constraints, the Giants find themselves in a financial straitjacket.

Considering Free Agents vs. Internal Solutions

While free-agent options like Dalton Risner or Justin Pugh could be appealing, it appears the Giants are more interested in giving the right side of their line an opportunity to bounce back. However, if the subpar performances continue to pile up, Big Blue will have no choice but to make adjustments.

The Unsung Standout: Ben Bredeson

In the midst of the O-Line’s struggles, it’s worth pointing out an under-the-radar standout: 25-year-old former fourth-round pick Ben Bredeson. Playing at left guard, he performed admirably against Dallas, flanked by Andrew Thomas and rookie center John Michael-Schmitz.

Last season, Bredeson took 621 offensive snaps and yielded only 12 pressures. To kick off this season, he allowed a mere two pressures across 70 snaps—a commendable feat, especially when contrasted with the rest of the line. Not only is Bredeson adept at neutralizing stunts and unique blitz schemes, but he’s also proficient in one-on-one situations, offering crucial protection for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Potential Lineup Shuffle: Bredeson’s Versatility

While the Giants might be hesitant to move Bredeson from his current left-guard position, a continued slump from Glowinski might force some rethinking. In that scenario, shifting Bredeson to the right guard spot and inserting Josh Ezeudu—a second-year developmental lineman from UNC—on the left side could be an option. Andrew Thomas has shown he can hold his own, but the dire state of the right side of the line might warrant such a shakeup.

A Crucial Test: The Giants’ Upcoming Game Against the Cardinals

The Giants are keen to give their struggling right side one more chance to prove themselves. The forthcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals could be highly revealing, offering insights into what the rest of the season might entail for the Giants’ offensive line.