The Giants’ most underrated free agent signing could become one of their best defenders

As the New York Giants entered this offseason with a gaping hole in their linebacker lineup, they’ve made a strategic move. Sealing the deal with Bobby Okereke for a sumptuous four-year contract worth $40 million, the Giants hope to fortify their defense.

Okereke’s Explosive Start with the Giants

The summer’s acquisition, Bobby Okereke, has already left a positive impression on the Giants’ management, hinting at his potential leadership role in the defense. Making his mark during his debut in the team’s second preseason game, Okereke boasted seven total tackles, with four being solo ventures, leading to a 21-19 triumph over the Carolina Panthers.

Okereke’s Enthusiasm About the Team’s Prospects

Engaging with the media ahead of the training camp, Okereke expressed his optimism for the team’s revamped look for this season. His strategy for each game seems clear-cut.

“I just think this team is as competitive as can be,” Okereke said to the New York Post. “Our offense, you’re going against Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, [Daniel Jones]. I mean, there’s Slayton. Guys are flying around. So, it makes us better. It makes us competitive. From a tackling standpoint, I’m just trying to tackle the ball every time they hand it off.”

His previous season with the Indianapolis Colts witnessed him delivering top-notch performances. With 151 tackles to his name, Okereke clinched the 10th spot in the NFL rankings. Furthermore, his 75 total defensive stops also earned him a commendable 10th place in the league.

The Giants’ Strategy: Strength in Secondary

While the Giants are well-stacked on the line, their secondary defense noticeably lags. But with Okereke in the mix, there’s hope for not just stability but also an injection of much-needed vigor in that department.

Fans can anticipate Okereke’s final preseason display before the regular season heats up. Mark your calendars for the face-off between the Giants and their local adversaries, the New York Jets, at the iconic MetLife Stadium. Scheduled for Saturday, August 26, the much-awaited game will commence at 6 P.M. EST, with NFL Network ensuring nationwide coverage.

