The Giants’ might’ve struck gold with 5th round offensive line gem

The New York Giants opened their preseason schedule against the Buffalo Bills, and the spotlight naturally fell on Jaxson Dart’s electric debut.

Yet in the trenches, rookie offensive tackle Marcus Mbow delivered a performance that quietly turned heads for all the right reasons.

Holding down the right side with composure

Selected in the fifth round, Mbow lined up at right tackle for most of the afternoon and even saw snaps on the left.

His side of the field was largely uneventful — a positive sign for a young lineman adjusting to NFL speed.

While right guard Jake Kubas endured a rough outing, Mbow stayed steady, absorbing pressure and keeping his edge locked down.

That kind of stability from a rookie lineman isn’t common, especially in a debut against professional pass rushers.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Athletic traits signal long-term potential

What stood out most was Mbow’s smooth footwork and ability to mirror defenders without overextending his base.

His athleticism allows him to recover quickly when challenged, a skill that will only improve with NFL-level coaching.

The Giants drafted him knowing he was a developmental piece, not an immediate starter, and that patience is paying off early.

Unless injuries force a change, Mbow will likely spend 2025 refining his craft in a reserve role.

Projecting a bigger role down the road

The most realistic scenario sees Mbow competing for a starting job in 2026 when roster turnover could create an opening.

That timeline gives him a full season to work on hand placement, leverage, and adapting to complex blitz packages.

For a mid-round rookie, the chance to grow behind veterans without being rushed into action is a major advantage.

The Giants’ coaching staff clearly values that developmental approach, particularly at a position where experience is crucial.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Schoen offers rare in-game praise

General manager Joe Schoen made his thoughts clear during the broadcast, praising Mbow’s quiet but effective afternoon on the edge.

“We were talking at halftime like it’s been kind of quiet over there on the right side,” Schoen noted on air.

“When we don’t recognize them, you don’t hear their name, that’s typically a good thing at the tackle position.”

It’s the kind of subtle compliment that speaks volumes for an offensive lineman still learning the professional game.

A promising start for a long-term piece

Preseason debuts often expose rookies, but Mbow’s performance showed poise, discipline, and the raw traits needed to anchor an NFL line.

If he continues building on this foundation, the Giants may have found a future starter without spending a premium draft pick.