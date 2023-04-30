The Giants might’ve landed a UDFA stud at wide receiver

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) is honored during Senior Day before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants understand the significance of undrafted free agents and their potential to evolve into legitimate starters and valuable depth players. UDFA talent is crucial for roster construction, and the Giants secured several signings following Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

One player they made certain to sign was Bryce Ford-Wheaton from West Virginia, a 6’3″, 220-pound receiver who participated in 12 games as a senior in 2022. Hailing from the Big 12, Ford-Wheaton registered 675 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 10.9 yards per reception.

Ford-Wheaton is an exceptional athlete who could potentially become a reliable reserve receiver or essential special teams player. Notably, he ranked highly among receivers in terms of athleticism score, with an overall grade of 88. He clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and a 1.54-second 10-yard split. Although undrafted, his raw athleticism can be shaped in various ways.

The Giants secured another valuable addition with Bryce Ford-Wheaton:

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein projected Bryce as a fourth-round draft pick, so the Giants obtaining him as an undrafted free agent represents excellent value. Ford-Wheaton excels in 50/50 jump ball situations, using his size to gain an advantage over defensive backs. Possessing an above-average wingspan, he enjoys employing his physicality at the point of attack but struggles against press coverage due to his limited strength.

Nevertheless, he is a speedster with elite pace capable of making plays downfield. His lack of production at the college level raises concerns, and he doesn’t create much separation at the stem of routes, but as a straight-line runner, he can be effective on go routes and crossing patterns.

Considering the Giants drafted Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee for that role, it is unlikely Ford-Wheaton will see much action anytime soon. However, at the very least, he could become a valuable asset on the punt team due to his speed.