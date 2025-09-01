The Giants might have something special in UDFA wide receiver

Every year, NFL teams hope to strike gold with an undrafted free agent, and the New York Giants believe they just might have.

Wide receiver Beaux Collins, a 22-year-old out of Notre Dame, wasn’t exactly a headline prospect, but he’s forcing attention quickly.

Despite modest college numbers — 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns — Collins has already carved out a role.

His blend of size, blocking ability, and willingness to contribute on special teams is earning respect inside the Giants’ facility.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A surprising preseason flash

Collins didn’t put up gaudy preseason stats, finishing with only one reception on seven total targets across his opportunities.

But that lone catch was memorable, an 80-yard strike from Russell Wilson that showcased his ability to win downfield decisively.

Though he also dropped a pass and struggled to convert other chances, the flashes of upside were impossible to ignore.

Sometimes one play can tell you more about potential than a dozen routine reps, and Collins delivered exactly that.

Why the Giants kept him on the roster

The Giants had every chance to stash Collins on the practice squad, but they knew the risk of losing him was real.

Instead, they committed a roster spot, a decision that shows just how much value they see in his long-term development.

As Jordan Raanan of ESPN explained: “The Giants really like his blocking. Big, physical, can probably play some special teams.”

That versatility gives him multiple pathways to stick, whether as a depth receiver, special teamer, or situational contributor in packages.

What Collins brings to the offense

Collins isn’t just a physical blocker — he’s also shown an ability to find space and create separation when needed.

Even if his hands remain inconsistent, the fact he consistently gets open suggests his routes are sharper than his stats reveal.

His willingness to throw his body around in the run game also provides a toughness the Giants have lacked from depth receivers.

In many ways, he fits the mold of a gritty, do-it-all contributor rather than a flashy highlight-reel player.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Russell Wilson’s connection could matter

The fact that Collins’ biggest play came on a deep ball from Wilson isn’t something to gloss over lightly.

Wilson thrives with receivers who can track and finish vertical plays, and Collins’ ability to stretch the field pairs well.

If that chemistry develops further, the undrafted rookie could sneak into situational offensive snaps sooner than many expect.

That possibility only strengthens the case for why New York chose to keep him on the active roster.

Building for the long term

The Giants don’t need Collins to become an immediate star, but they clearly see traits worth investing in for development.

At 22 years old, he has time to refine his game while contributing in smaller but important ways on game days.

If he can clean up his drops and continue building confidence, he may evolve into far more than just roster depth.

For now, the Giants have every reason to believe they uncovered a diamond in the rough with Beaux Collins.