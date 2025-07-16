The Giants might have something special in Notre Dame undrafted receiver

The New York Giants desperately need depth and surprise playmakers, which is why Beaux Collins is turning so many heads this summer.

Collins joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent after wrapping up his college career at Notre Dame, where he was quietly effective.

Despite going undrafted, the 22-year-old wide receiver looks like he could be one of those rare gems every team dreams of uncovering.

Collins already showing signs of growth from college days

Last season at Notre Dame, Collins caught 41 passes on 64 targets, good for a 64.1% reception rate with 490 yards and three touchdowns.

But it wasn’t all clean; he also struggled with seven drops, something that clearly stuck on draft boards and kept teams wary.

However, Collins looks like a new man in Giants camp, more polished and locked in, flashing sharper hands and a fearless approach in traffic.

That early transformation might be why the Giants guaranteed $234K of his $840K rookie deal, giving him a financial cushion and a strong vote of confidence.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early work with the Giants’ first-team offense is telling

Most undrafted receivers barely see the field with starters in spring, but Collins has earned meaningful snaps alongside the Giants’ top quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson hits Beaux Collins in the back of the end zone for a TD pic.twitter.com/rWsbjhcVTc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 17, 2025

He’s made multiple highlight catches in mini camp and OTAs, and more importantly, he’s starting to build chemistry with first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Watching Collins and Dart connect in red-zone drills feels like seeing the spark of a future partnership, something the Giants are desperate to develop.

Special teams could be his ticket to the roster

Realistically, Collins will need to make his bones on special teams if he wants to lock down a roster spot out of training camp.

But his early offensive impact can’t be ignored, and he’s proving he’s more than just another camp body brought in for competition.

If he continues making plays and stands out on kick coverage or returns, Collins could vault himself past veterans fighting for the last few wide receiver jobs.

It’s the classic underdog story, and sometimes those become the heartbeat of a locker room starving for fresh energy.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants hoping to strike gold with another overlooked prospect

Teams often talk about finding “value” in undrafted free agents, but it’s rare to see one pop the way Collins already has.

He’s starting to show traits reminiscent of Darius Slayton’s rookie breakout, combining length, burst, and body control that give defensive backs fits.

If Collins can turn camp highlights into consistent preseason performances, the Giants might’ve stumbled on a lottery ticket without even knowing it.