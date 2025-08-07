The Giants might have something special forming in the secondary

The New York Giants made a clear choice this offseason: fix the defense before anything else — and they meant it.

Despite glaring offensive needs, the Giants threw their resources at the other side of the ball with urgency and intent.

Managing partner John Mara made it clear he was sick of watching the defense crumble drive after drive in 2024.

He voiced that frustration publicly, and general manager Joe Schoen responded with a full-blown investment in firepower.

That included drafting linebacker Abdul Carter third overall and spending close to $100 million on the defensive backfield.

It was a bold move, one that came with risk — but second-year safety Tyler Nubin believes people are missing the big picture.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyler Nubin is embracing a leadership role in year two

Tyler Nubin is stepping into a starting role with a chip on his shoulder and confidence in his unit’s upside.

The former second-round pick is expected to take over the strong safety spot full-time and has earned praise this offseason.

Nubin brings elite instincts downhill in the run game, but he’s also shown flashes of strong man coverage on tight ends.

With the Giants betting big on youth in the secondary, he knows it’s up to them to back up the front office’s faith.

“We cool man, we know what we got so we don’t need too many people talking about us,” Nubin said.

“I see a bunch of guys that are hungry, and guys that want it.” That quiet swagger could become this group’s identity.

Jevon Holland leads a faster, smarter defensive backfield

While Nubin steps into the strong safety role, newly acquired Jevon Holland brings speed, range, and playmaking at free safety.

Holland has long been viewed as a ball hawk with a nose for the football, and the Giants want him patrolling deep space.

He allows Nubin to play more in the box, where his physicality can disrupt both rushing lanes and underneath pass routes.

The duo brings balance — a classic thumper-and-roamer safety pairing with serious upside if they stay healthy and consistent.

Together, they might be the best Giants safety duo in over a decade, giving the defense real teeth in the middle of the field.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The cornerback room is deeper and more versatile

Cornerback was another area the Giants tackled head-on, signing Paulson Adebo to start at CB1 alongside Deonte Banks.

Banks is expected to grow into his own with another year of experience, using his physical tools to press and track.

Cor’Dale Flott will serve as a competitor at CB2, offering experience and upside alongside Banks.

Dru Phillips will lock down the nickel spot, where he’s already flashed excellent instincts in run support but also in coverage.

This unit has better size, length, and versatility than in recent years — and far more speed across the board.

With more depth and matchup flexibility, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has more tools to get creative and apply pressure.

A strong defense can buy time for a developing offense

The Giants are betting that if their defense can create stops and turnovers, it’ll take pressure off a retooled offense.

With a new quarterback and revamped receiving corps, this team can’t afford to constantly play from behind in 2025.

Schoen built this secondary to close out games, hold leads, and make teams work harder for every first down.

The Giants aren’t just rebuilding — they’re trying to reestablish an identity rooted in physical, smart, and relentless defense.

Tyler Nubin and this hungry group might not be household names yet, but they’re ready to earn that respect fast.



