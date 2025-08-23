The Giants might have a new CB2 ready to take over

The New York Giants entered this offseason with one of the most pressing questions surrounding their secondary: who wins the CB2 job?

After signing Paulson Adebo to a three-year, $54 million deal, including $38.5 million guaranteed, the focus shifted to his running mate.

Would it be Deonte Banks, the third-year corner with all the physical tools, or Cor’Dale Flott, the fourth-year defender with steady technique?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Deonte Banks struggling with key fundamentals

Banks has never lacked size, athleticism, or raw speed, but the finer points of cornerback play continue to elude him.

His biggest flaw remains turning his head at the right moment, often leaving receivers a clean chance to make contested grabs.

When you’re defending NFL-caliber receivers, hesitation or poor timing becomes the difference between a pass breakup and a touchdown.

Last season, Banks allowed 689 yards and six touchdowns in coverage, a brutal learning curve for a player thrown into the fire.

The Giants offered him opportunities, but his effort waned, and body language suggested frustration, which only dug the hole deeper.

Cor’Dale Flott making his move

While Banks wrestles with his development, Flott has quietly built momentum toward finally claiming a full-time starting role.

In the preseason, he has made standout plays in coverage, showing quicker reads, sharper positioning, and the confidence Banks has lacked.

Flott doesn’t boast the same athletic measurables, but he makes up for it with anticipation and sound technique under pressure.

His ability to keep his head turned and stay disciplined in coverage separates him from the inconsistency Banks has displayed.

Coaches gave him every chance to seize the role, and it appears Flott may have officially slammed the door shut.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adebo signing changed the equation

The addition of Adebo gave the Giants flexibility to be patient, but it also put more pressure on Banks to deliver.

Adebo is expected to lock down one side of the field, making CB2 arguably the most exposed and targeted position.

That spotlight has only intensified the importance of performance, as teams often exploit mismatches on the weaker side of the secondary.

Flott has risen to that challenge so far, proving he can be trusted to handle extended responsibilities without major lapses.

Meanwhile, Banks must either develop quickly or risk fading into a rotational role, waiting for injuries or mistakes to open the door.

What comes next for the Giants’ secondary

The Giants likely won’t give up on Banks entirely, considering his youth and first-round draft pedigree, but time is running thin.

Every practice rep and preseason snap becomes critical, with his roster spot secure but his role increasingly in jeopardy.

If Banks fails to adjust, he could follow the frustrating path of other Giants draft picks who never realized their potential.

For now, the job looks like Flott’s to lose, and the Giants may have found their CB2 solution after years of uncertainty.

But until Banks takes accountability for his development, the gap between raw tools and polished performance will remain far too wide.