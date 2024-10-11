The Giants may have landed another defensive gem in the 2nd round

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When the Giants let star safety Xavier McKinney depart in free agency to sign a long-term deal with the Green Bay Packers, they left a significant gap in their secondary. McKinney had been a standout player, collecting five interceptions and 14 tackles in the first five games of the season, along with some of the best coverage grades in the NFL. Replacing a player of McKinney’s caliber was never going to be easy, but the Giants opted to address the need with a fresh approach.

Drafting Tyler Nubin: A New Direction for the Giants

Instead of going after another veteran, the Giants used their second-round pick to draft Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota. Nubin, a team captain in college known for his ball-hawking abilities, has been impressive in his rookie season so far. While the dropoff between McKinney and Nubin is evident, particularly in terms of experience, Nubin’s athleticism and football IQ are undeniable.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nubin has been a key contributor to the Giants’ defense, racking up 24 tackles with an impressive 6.5% missed tackle rate over 306 total snaps. His ability to step in and make an impact so early in his career is particularly striking, as he has managed to outpace veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke in tackles.

Solid Coverage and Defensive Presence

In coverage, Nubin has held his own, allowing just 66 yards on six receptions and preventing any big plays over 22 yards. He’s primarily lined up at free safety, where his ability to provide competent coverage has been complemented by his strong tackling and run defense. This balance of skills has helped the Giants maintain stability in a critical position.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 210 pounds, Nubin brings good size to the safety position. At 23 years old, he entered the NFL with a wealth of experience, having played 2,417 snaps at safety over five years at Minnesota. His leadership as a college player has translated well to the professional level, providing the Giants with more than just athletic ability—he brings the intangibles of a seasoned competitor.

Concerns in the Secondary and a Strong Start for Nubin

Heading into the season, the Giants’ secondary was a primary area of concern. The team hoped that Deonte Banks would solidify his role as the top cornerback, and while Banks has had some ups and downs, he showcased his potential with a standout performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Giants have been experimenting with their second cornerback spot, despite signing Adoree Jackson to a one-year deal.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

One of the biggest worries was free safety, a position that is crucial for defending against deep passes. Thanks to the Giants’ strong pass rush, opposing quarterbacks have been pressured early, limiting their ability to exploit deep areas of the field. Nubin has been a key factor in defending the run, making it difficult for offenses to establish a balanced attack. His efforts have helped make the Giants’ defense more one-dimensional, a significant advantage in limiting what opposing teams can do offensively.

The Impact of an Elite Rookie Class

What makes Nubin’s performance even more impressive is that he’s part of a rookie class that has already exceeded expectations. It’s rare to see so much value from rookies, particularly in positions like safety and cornerback, where the learning curve is typically steep. The Giants haven’t even fully integrated rookie third-rounder Andru Phillips into their defense yet, leaving room for even more improvement as the season progresses.

If the Giants can stay healthy and maintain consistency, their defense has the potential to become much stronger than initially anticipated. With players like Nubin stepping up and providing stability in the secondary, the team may have found a way to fill the void left by McKinney’s departure while building a bright future for their defense.