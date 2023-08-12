The Giants may have found their long-term Daniel Jones backup

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Entering last night’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, many people had probably never heard of New York Giants’ quarterback Tommy DeVito.

An undrafted gem at QB?

The undrafted product out of Illinois was not a flashy star in college. He had a solid senior season, throwing for 2,650 yards and recording 15 touchdowns in 13 games, but leading his team to a mediocre 8-5 record.

Tommy DeVito plays well in first preseason game

DeVito’s first taste of NFL action came Friday night as he quietly put on an impressive display on the national stage despite ultimately falling short of claiming victory.

DeVito stepped in for the Giants after Tyrod Taylor played the opening series. He completed 15 of his 24 passing attempts for 155 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

His big highlight of the game came late in the second quarter when he threw his lone touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney to put New York up 13-3 at the time.

Brian Daboll praises DeVito

“I thought he operated well,” Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll said after the game. “Definitely a performance to work off of.”

Could DeVito be the Giants’ backup quarterback?

While it is unlikely that DeVito takes a leap big enough to become the second-string quarterback this offseason, he demonstrated that he has the potential to ascend into that role in the future.

DeVito’s performance in Friday’s game alone could be enough for the Giants to save a roster spot for him as the team’s third-string quarterback.

Preseason Week 2: DeVito’s next chance to shine

DeVito has now certainly earned another opportunity to showcase his skillset with New York, and that opportunity will come on Friday, August 18, when the Giants take on the Carolina Panthers at home. The game will broadcast nationally on NFL Network at 7 P.M. EST.

