The Giants may have found a gem in 7th rounder flier at tight end

The New York Giants saw several first-year players make their mark against the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Jaxson Dart commanded the offense with poise, Abdul Carter looked unblockable, and Marcus Mbow quietly impressed at right tackle.

While those names drew the early attention, tight end Thomas Fidone delivered a quieter but equally promising performance worth noting.

Thomas Fidone shows flashes of his upside

Fidone, a seventh-round pick from Nebraska, hauled in three catches for 22 yards, including a 16-yard grab in traffic.

He also showcased his elite catch radius on a two-point conversion, snatching the ball out of the air with confidence.

For a rookie still learning the speed of the NFL game, these small flashes are exactly what the Giants want to see.

His size and athletic profile give him intriguing long-term upside, particularly in red-zone and contested-catch situations.

A developmental project with a high ceiling

General manager Joe Schoen has shown a preference for developing tight ends through mid-to-late-round picks during his tenure.

Fidone becomes the latest addition to that pipeline, following the front office’s ongoing search for sustainable depth at the position.

Once considered the top tight end recruit in high school — even ranked ahead of Brock Bowers — Fidone’s potential is undeniable.

However, multiple ACL injuries slowed his college career, robbing him of crucial development time during his early playing years.

Why his background makes his progress encouraging

Seeing Fidone healthy and competing at full speed is a significant step, both for his confidence and the coaching staff’s evaluation.

Players with his athletic tools don’t often last until the seventh round, making him a classic low-risk, high-reward prospect.

The Giants value versatility in their depth pieces, and Fidone’s frame allows him to line up in multiple offensive alignments.

If he continues to grow as a blocker while refining his route-running, he could become more than just a developmental stash.

The battle for a roster spot is real

Fidone enters a crowded tight end room, but his preseason reps will determine whether he sticks on the 53-man roster.

Special teams contributions could be his ticket, especially if he shows reliability in blocking assignments and situational passing downs.

While the Giants have other pressing roster battles, giving Fidone snaps now could accelerate his readiness for meaningful in-season action.

For a team intent on maximizing depth, keeping a healthy and improving Fidone might prove a long-term investment worth making.