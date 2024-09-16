The Giants may have a budding star in 3rd round rookie corner

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defense failed to rise to the occasion against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, allowing a staggering 425 total yards and losing the time-of-possession battle, with the Commanders controlling the ball for 37:32 minutes. The Giants were thoroughly outmatched, particularly in the screen game, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels found success with ease.

Jayden Daniels Shines, Giants Falter

Daniels employed a dink-and-dunk strategy, effectively moving the chains and converting seven key third-down opportunities. The Giants’ defense lacked the discipline to make plays when it mattered most, despite showing some resilience in the red zone. This inconsistency left the team unable to capitalize on offensive opportunities.

Andru Phillips’ Standout Performance

One bright spot for the Giants was the performance of rookie third-round pick Andru Phillips. The Kentucky standout has had an impressive start to his NFL career. In Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, Phillips notched three tackles and allowed just 14 yards in coverage, earning one of the highest coverage grades in football, with a 90.9, according to Pro Football Focus.

Phillips followed up his strong debut with another stellar outing in Week 2, finishing with 12 total tackles, seven of which were solo, along with two tackles for a loss, a quarterback hit, and a sack. His impact was particularly felt in the run defense, where he helped the Giants stave off additional damage.

Versatility and High Football IQ

Phillips‘ ability to play the run effectively is essential for his role as a nickel corner in the NFL. He has demonstrated a high football IQ, which was a key reason the Giants were so high on him during the draft process. Known for having one of the best interviews at the NFL Combine, Phillips plays with relentless intensity. Whether facing power backs like Derrick Henry or quick receivers like Zay Flowers, Phillips attacks with full force and leaves his mark on every play.

Most of Phillips’ snaps came in the slot, which is where the Giants envision him long-term. His versatility in the secondary will be critical as the Giants continue to shape their defensive scheme moving forward.

Giants Defense Needs More Than Just Phillips’ Effort

While Phillips has been a revelation, the Giants’ overall defensive struggles cannot be overlooked. The pass rush has been lackluster, and their interior defense has been consistently gashed by opposing running games. In Week 2, they allowed the Commanders to score seven field goals, a game the Giants should have won. Poor personnel decisions by head coach Brian Daboll contributed to the defeat, putting the team in a difficult spot.

What’s Next for the Giants?

With Shane Bowen helping to build this unit, the Giants will need to make adjustments quickly to turn their season around. The defensive front must step up and do more to stop the run, while the pass rush needs to become a greater force. Despite the struggles, Andru Phillips has emerged as a key piece in the Giants’ defense and stands out as one of the few players absolved of any blame for the team’s rocky start.

Phillips’ growth and development could be a silver lining in what has been a challenging season for the Giants so far.