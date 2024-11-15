The Giants made yet another horrible mistake at the trade deadline

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are staring down a dismal 2–8 record, compounded by a winless 0–6 performance in the division. General manager Joe Schoen’s recent press conference offered little clarity on the team’s direction, leaving fans increasingly frustrated by vague responses and attempts to highlight a few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season.

Rookies Shine, But Depth is a Major Concern

While the rookie class has shown promise, the fact that five of them are starting emphasizes the Giants’ severe lack of depth. Relying heavily on first-year players has exposed the team’s deficiencies and magnified the pressing need for experienced talent across multiple positions. Adding to the troubles is the ongoing quarterback crisis, which has proven to be a consistent thorn in the team’s side.

Giants’ Quarterback Situation and the 2025 Draft

The expectation is that the Giants will use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a new quarterback, signaling the end of the Daniel Jones era. However, their decision-making at the recent trade deadline raises serious questions about the team’s strategy moving forward.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Missed Opportunities at the Trade Deadline

Instead of acquiring valuable draft capital by trading veterans such as wide receiver Darius Slayton and pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari, the Giants opted to stand pat. This echoes last year’s failure to secure assets for Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley before they signed with new teams. The lack of proactive moves continues to haunt the team’s future outlook.

Slayton Likely to Depart in Free Agency

Darius Slayton’s future with the Giants appears bleak. The team refused to extend him last offseason, leaving little incentive for him to stay loyal. His inconsistent production, partly due to Daniel Jones’ struggles, has diminished his value and confidence. Slayton will likely seek a fresh start in free agency, leaving the Giants empty-handed.

The Uncertain Future of Azeez Ojulari

The situation with Azeez Ojulari is similarly troubling. This season, he has recorded 22 pressures, seven sacks, and 12 tackles, albeit with a 31% missed tackle rate. As a talented pass-rusher, Ojulari could command interest from teams willing to offer a starting role and a higher salary. Despite the presence of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the Giants’ roster, failing to capitalize on Ojulari’s trade value could prove to be a costly mistake.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schoen’s Negotiation Missteps

Schoen’s decision to hold firm on a high asking price for players like Ojulari backfired. Instead of gaining valuable assets, the Giants walked away from the deadline empty-handed, leaving them with even fewer options as they attempt to rebuild. The lack of return on tradable assets reflects poorly on the team’s long-term strategy and has deepened their struggles.

A Season Already Lost

With their season effectively over, the Giants must come to terms with their failures and begin planning for the future. Whether they decide to bench Daniel Jones or not, their loss to the Carolina Panthers served as the final blow, signaling the end of any playoff hopes and cementing a difficult reality for fans and the organization alike.