The Giants have the perfect free-agent quarterback target they must sign

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, the Giants have a clear-cut decision to make: sign a veteran quarterback on a short-term deal while preparing to transition to a rookie.

Trading for an expensive veteran like Derek Carr or Matthew Stafford would create unnecessary financial complications when they could simply sign a free agent for a one-year stopgap. The key is finding the right balance between affordability, experience, and a willingness to mentor a young quarterback.

Why a Trade Makes No Sense

Stafford and Carr both come with hefty price tags. If the Giants were to acquire either, they’d be taking on a significant financial commitment, limiting their ability to build around their future quarterback. That’s the last thing a rebuilding team should do. Instead of locking themselves into a multi-year deal, the Giants should be looking for a bridge quarterback who can start immediately but won’t hinder their long-term flexibility.

Revisiting the Russell Wilson Option

Last offseason, the Giants had conversations with Russell Wilson about potentially signing with New York, but he ultimately chose Pittsburgh, where he was guaranteed a starting job. Wilson, now 36, still has something left in the tank. In 2024, he threw for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 64.1% completion rate. Those aren’t superstar numbers, but they’re far better than what the Giants have had in nearly a decade.

At this stage in his career, Wilson likely isn’t looking for a massive payday, but the Giants should be willing to offer him around $15 million for a one-year deal. If structured properly, it wouldn’t impact their future spending and would allow them to smoothly transition to a rookie—whether that’s Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Would Wilson Even Want to Join the Giants?

That’s the real question. Wilson will have other options, and if he wants to contend immediately, New York might not be his ideal landing spot. The Jets, for example, could use another quarterback given their ongoing issues with Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings might also be an attractive option if they’re not fully ready to turn the keys over to J.J. McCarthy.

But for the Giants, it’s a no-brainer. A veteran like Wilson provides a stabilizing presence, and while he may not be the quarterback of the future, he could be the right player to bridge the gap. Overpaying for one year might be the only way to convince him to take the job, but at this point, general manager Joe Schoen can’t afford to go into another season with a shaky quarterback situation.