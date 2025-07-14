The Giants have something truly special in young superstar playmaker

The New York Giants finally have a true game-breaker in Malik Nabers, a receiver who turned heads across the league in 2024.

At just 21, Nabers transformed from promising rookie into outright superstar, dominating defenders who knew exactly where the ball was headed.

Even with defenses keying on him, Nabers torched secondaries every week, proving impossible to smother for four quarters.

Nabers’ rookie campaign ranks among the NFL’s best

Last season, Malik Nabers posted jaw-dropping numbers that placed him in historic company.

He hauled in 89 passes on 128 targets, racking up 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns with a blistering 17.6 yards per catch.

His 69.5% reception rate wasn’t just solid for a rookie—it was elite for any receiver, especially one facing top corners and constant double teams.

To put it plainly, Nabers looked like a video game glitch, sprinting past defenders who seemed stuck in slow motion.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Grading among legends in his first year

It’s no surprise that Pro Football Focus graded Nabers as one of the best rookie receivers ever in single coverage.

His 92.8 grade trails only icons like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Marvin Harrison Jr., and A.J. Brown.

Think about that for a moment—he’s brushing shoulders with players already etched into highlight reels for a generation.

Nabers accomplished all this despite carrying an entire offense that otherwise couldn’t move the chains without him.

Russell Wilson’s arrival changes everything

Now enter Russell Wilson, the veteran quarterback who breathes life into a stagnant Giants passing game.

With Wilson under center, Nabers won’t just be running fly routes into blanket coverage.

He’ll finally have a QB who can extend plays, look off safeties, and drop deep balls right into his breadbasket.

This means defenses can’t simply key on Nabers every snap—someone else will pay if they do.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giving Jaxson Dart the ultimate weapon down the line

Even more intriguing is how this sets up for the Giants’ future with Jaxson Dart, their 25th overall pick.

Dart might not start right away, but eventually handing him the keys with Nabers as a security blanket is every young quarterback’s dream.

Imagine trying to develop poise in the pocket knowing you’ve got one of football’s premier separators streaking downfield.

It’s like giving a teenager the keys to a Ferrari—sure, there’s risk, but the potential for speed is undeniable.

The Giants can build around Nabers for years

As Nabers heads into year two, the expectations will be massive, and rightfully so.

He’s already proved he’s a foundational piece, someone who can put up all-time numbers even when everyone in the stadium knows he’s getting the ball.

This time, with better quarterback play and hopefully improved protection, Nabers could shatter even loftier marks.