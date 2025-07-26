The Giants have something special in bruising 4th round steal

The New York Giants didn’t overthink the 2025 NFL Draft — they took the best players available, and it’s already paying off.

While all eyes are on third overall pick Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo is turning just as many heads.

A fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, Skattebo came in with little fanfare — but he’s making a loud early impression.

He’s not just holding his own at training camp; he’s commanding attention every time the ball touches his hands.

Skattebo brings elite college production — and it’s translating fast

At Arizona State, Cam Skattebo put up video game numbers that would make any coach do a double take.

The 23-year-old rushed for 1,712 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, while adding 44 catches for 543 receiving yards.

That kind of dual-threat versatility jumps off the stat sheet — and so far, it’s jumping off the practice field, too.

On day three of training camp, Skattebo looked especially sharp, catching passes in stride and breaking off chunk runs.

He even secured a touchdown grab in the back corner of the end zone, flashing strong hands and body control.

Dart to Skattebo for the next 4+ years gonna feed families, FIRE ME UP ??





Making noise in the passing game — and that matters

Skattebo’s ability to contribute as a pass catcher could carve him an immediate role in the Giants’ offensive rotation.

With quarterbacks looking to build trust early, Skattebo is finding ways to become a reliable option in checkdowns.

He’s already built some chemistry with Jaxson Dart and backup QBs, getting open quickly and making tough catches look routine.

Having a safety valve with that kind of burst out of the backfield is like having a fire extinguisher in a smoke-filled room.

And with how shaky the Giants’ offense has been at times in recent years, that tool could become a lifeline.

Quickness and vision already flashing in the run game

Skattebo isn’t just impressing as a receiver — his footwork and feel for finding open lanes are ahead of schedule.

On one particular rep Friday, he bounced a run outside and darted through a crease with the kind of patience you don’t teach.

That combination of burst and vision has been missing from the Giants’ backfield since Saquon Barkley’s early prime.

While he’s not the same caliber athlete, Skattebo has a similar north-south decisiveness and toughness through contact.

At 5-foot-10 and 212 pounds, he packs enough punch to hold up and enough agility to create separation in space.

A backfield battle worth watching closely

With Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy also vying for snaps, the Giants now have a legitimate three-man competition at running back.

Singletary brings veteran experience and Tracy has the speed, but Skattebo may offer the most well-rounded skillset of the trio.

The Giants’ coaching staff faces a good problem: how to distribute carries between three very different — but capable — options.

Skattebo may not get the bulk of touches early, but if he keeps producing like this, it’s only a matter of time.

He looks ready to be more than just a depth piece — he looks like a guy who belongs on the field right away.